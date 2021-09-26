FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Fall River Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on the 1100 block of Plymouth Avenue at 8 p.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. The stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

