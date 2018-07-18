Police: Man seriously injured in Hampton, NH motorcycle crash

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hampton, New Hampshire are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man seriously injured.

Officers responding to a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and 4th Street about 5:44 p.m. Wednesday found that the rider had been ejected and seriously injured, according to a press release.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Portsmouth Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.

