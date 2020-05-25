BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a man on Sunday who they say collected several American flags that had been set out ahead of Memorial Day, set one alight and threw it at a police vehicle, and then spit at a responding officer.

Officers responding to multiple reports of a person lighting an American flag on fire and throwing it onto the roof of an unoccupied Boston police prisoner transport wagon around 7 p.m. confronted Daniel Lucey, who said he had committed the act as a form of protest, according to Boston police.

As he was being placed under arrest, police noted he was in possession of several other flags, which appeared to be similar to ones that were planted in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Lucey, who also allegedly spit on an officer’s shoe, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, malicious destruction of property, and malicious destruction of historical monuments.

