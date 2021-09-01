WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WHDH) — A man set a store on fire after his credit card got declined in Wytheville, Virginia early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported arson at the Sheetz Convenience Store on N. 4th Street around 3:30 a.m. learned that a man had left the store after his credit card got declined before returning with a gas can, according to Wytheville police.

He allegedly poured the contents of the gas can on the floor and then lit it on fire.

The suspect left the store and drove away as the store manager quickly extinguished the flames.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and began to search for the suspect.

During the search, police say they learned that the suspect broke into Kangaroo Express on Holston Road and stole merchandise.

A short time later, an officer located the suspect’s vehicle parked an unoccupied outside an apartment building before a deputy reportedly spotted the suspect under a tractor-trailer near Lowes.

The suspect, who was armed with a hammer, was subdued with a stun gun following a brief standoff, police said.

He was taken into custody and identified as Kyle Wayne Mabe, 40, of Wytheville, police added.

He is facing charges including arson, burglary, destruction of property, and larceny.

Mabe had been out on bond for an incident that occurred in Wytheville back in May for burglary and possession of drugs, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)