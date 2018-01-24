Police: Man sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl at Hooksett, N.H. Walmart

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) – A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing charges after police said he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl inside a Hooksett Walmart last week.

Officers responded on Jan. 17 at around 6:45 p.m. to the store on Commerce Drive for a report of a man who had sexually assaulted a girl.

Police said 21-year-old Arthur Vigeant stole merchandise from the store at around 3:20 p.m. before walking to the Bass Pro Shops nearby and returning to Walmart at around 6:30 p.m. He then allegedly approached the girl and grabbed her behind. Police said she and her parents confronted him and he left the store.

Police said Vigeant admitted to grabbing the girl and taking merchandise from the store. He was taken into protective custody before being brought to the Elliot Hospital for further evaluation because police said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Vigeant was arrested on Wednesday after surveillance video from inside the Walmart was viewed by police. A warrant was then issued for the crimes of sexual assault, simple assault and willful concealment. He was arraigned and set free on $5,000 bail.

