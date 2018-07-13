Police: Man shoots driver instead of paying for crash damage

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man who agreed to pay another driver for damages in a car crash instead shot and killed the other driver.

Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arraigned Thursday on charges including murder in connection with the shooting of 43-year-old William Smalls. He was held on $1.5 million bond.

Police say the 43-year-old Bester shot and killed Smalls in Hartford on June 25.

Authorities say the two had been involved in a minor crash earlier that day, and Bester had agreed to pay Smalls $1,000 and give him marijuana for the damage.

Police say the shooting took place 20 minutes after Smalls told a friend he was going to meet Bester for payment.

Bester’s family refused comment outside court. No attorney was listed in public records.

