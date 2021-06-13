HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is in critical condition after allegedly shooting himself following a car chase in Hampton, New Hampshire Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an erratic driver on Route 101 at 4:40 p.m. saw a car heading west in the eastbound lanes and almost colliding with several other cars, including a cruiser, police said. The driver turned onto Landing Road as police followed and drove off the road into a marsh, according to police.

Officers allegedly saw the driver leave the car and go through bushes before hearing a single gunshot, and found the driver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

