MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) -

A man is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting another man in a Manchester, New Hampshire bar Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at Cheers and Beers on Elm Street at 11:50 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley. The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and police determined he was shot inside the bar after an argument.

On Monday, police arrested Jordan Moura, 24, of Manchester on a charge of first degree assault. Officials suspended Cheers and Beers’ liquor license for 10 days pending a hearing.

