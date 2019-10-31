Police: Man shot campground owner after being told to leave

RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — Police say a 78-year-old campground owner was shot three times by a 77-year-old man who lived at the site and later apparently killed himself.

Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson says Maureen Smith, owner of Wawaloam Campground, was shot in the torso and hand Thursday morning. She’s in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital following surgery.

Johnson identified the shooter as Daniel Brown, who had been told he needed to vacate the campground on Friday.

Johnson says Brown also shot at Smith’s adult son and another male bystander but missed. The bystander pursued Brown and called police.

State police found Brown dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Exeter.

Wawaloam is a seasonal campground but also has year-round residents. A message was left at its office.

