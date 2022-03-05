CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was shot during an altercation outside of a restaurant in Chelsea on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting in the area of Everett Avenue and Fifth Street found a 23-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right calf in the rear parking lot of the restaurant, according to Chelsea police.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

