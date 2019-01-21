Police: Man shot following argument over sale of car in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn man was shot Monday following an argument over the sale of a car in Randolph, police say.

Officers responding to the area of 625 South Main St. about 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired determined that two shots were allegedly fired by Erolw Pope-Foster, 25, of Andover, according to Randolph police.

A revolver, which was found under a truck in the parking lot and wrapped in a rag, was recovered at the scene by police and was seized as evidence, police say.

The initial investigation indicates that the incident occurred because of an argument regarding a car sale.

The victim, a Woburn man, met Pope-Foster through a smartphone application, according to police.

The two met at the Randolph apartment complex and began to argue over the price of the car and an altercation broke out between the two, police say.

The victim fell to the ground and Pope-Foster allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired it twice at the victim, missing him, according to police.

Police responded and located Pope-Foster hiding in the rear of one of the apartment buildings, and he was placed under arrest without further incident, police say.

Pope-Foster was charged with armed assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling or building.

The victim suffered cuts on his hands from the ice when he fell to the ground and ran to the nearby Avon Fire station for help, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

