BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into an early morning shooting in Dorchester Friday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Wayland Street about 5 a.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

Investigators at the scene could be seen scouring an SUV with at least six bullet holes in its windshield.

