Police: Man shot in face by pair riding by on moped in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people on a moped were arrested Monday after opening fire on a man as they rode by in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding around 4:30 p.m. to Whitten Street found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Evans said the suspects will likely be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on assault with intent to murder charges.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

