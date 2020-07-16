Police: Man shot in leg hospitalized in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the leg on Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Officers responding to an altercation between two people on Pine Street around 4:20 p.m. learned that a man was shot in the leg and had to be taken to a nearby hospital, police said.
Officers said it was an isolated incident.
All the people involved have been identified and are known to each other, according to police.
