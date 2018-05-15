BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was shot in Mattapan Tuesday morning has died, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired just after 10:30 a.m. in the area of 50 Evelyn St. found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

