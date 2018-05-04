BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into an early morning shooting in Roxbury Friday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Wayland Street about 5 a.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

Investigators at the scene could be seen scouring an SUV with at least six bullet holes in its windshield.

One woman who heard the shooting happen said the noise startled her son.

“My son jumped from the bed and he starts shaking,” she recalled. “I knew right away it was a shooting and it was scary.”

Quick clarification, shooting on Wayland Street is in Roxbury not Dorchester. Right on the line. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 4, 2018

SUV with about 8 bullet holes in it being towed away from the scene on Wayland Street in #Dorchester, 1 man shot, taken to hospital, expected to survive @7News pic.twitter.com/EDYDXNb4Ut — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 4, 2018

Shooting on Wayland street in #Dorchester, bullet holes in car windshield, empty casings on the road @7News pic.twitter.com/qMhDH6qUIx — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 4, 2018

Update on shooting on Wayland Street in Dorchester: Boston Police say Adult male shot, being transported to Boston medical center with non-life-threatening injuries @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 4, 2018

