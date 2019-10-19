Police: Man shot in the leg in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers are investigating a man shot in the leg in South Boston Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot in the area of Mercer Street at 10:55 p.m. found a man who had been shot in the leg, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)