Police: Man shot, killed in back seat of car in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night in Dorchester.

Officers responding to gunfire in the area of Talbot Avenue and Norfolk Street say a man was shot in the torso and rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

At the scene, a black car with its doors open was taped off by investigators.

“An unknown person fired shots into that motor vehicle, striking the rear seat passenger, and unfortunately that man died,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross. “This marks the 52nd homicide this year compared to 50 last year.”

An investigation is ongoing.

