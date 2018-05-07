DA: Man shot, killed in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Haverhill that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man, an official said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was shot in the chest about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Emerson Street and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

This is a breaking news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

