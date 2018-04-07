BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Hyde Park.

Authorities say a man was shot in broad daylight Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Frazer Street.

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Additional details were not immediately available.

