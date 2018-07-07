BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Roxbury Saturday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to Homestead Street just after 3 p.m. Saturday. The victim, a man in his late-20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“These broad daylight ones are always troublesome,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said Saturday. “I think it’s the third one we’ve had this week, homicides so far.”

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, however, Commissioner Evans said he does not believe Saturday’s shooting is connected to others that have happened this week.

“We don’t know whether it’s gang-related at this time, or what a motive is, but obviously it’s troubling,” Evans said. “We’ve got another young adult here shot on the streets”

No arrests have been made at this time. Evans said police need tips from the public to help solve the crime. “Hopefully people will step forward and help us here,” he said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

