LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after getting shot several times in Lowell Tuesday night, police say.

The man, whose name was not released, was shot three times in the stomach on Merrimac Street, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

