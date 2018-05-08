Police: Man skipping out on bill at Chelsea restaurant stabs waitress

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing a waitress outside a Chelsea restaurant when she confronted him over not paying his bill, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman stabbed at La Pupusas Del Chino Restaurant about 11 p.m. Wednesday found the victim suffering from stab wounds to her neck and right hand, a Chelsea police official said.

The woman told police she chased a customer who didn’t pay his bill out to his car, where he retrieved a knife and sliced her before driving away down Blossom Street. She was taken to Mass. General Hospital in Boston, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say detectives are reviewing surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

No arrests have been made.

