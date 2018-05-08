CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing a waitress outside a Chelsea restaurant when she confronted him over not paying his bill, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman stabbed at La Pupusas Del Chino Restaurant about 11 p.m. Tuesday found the victim suffering from stab wounds to her neck and right hand, a Chelsea police official said.

“She was with a towel on her neck and I could see some blood on it,” the restaurant’s manager told 7News.

The woman told police she chased a customer who didn’t pay his bill out to his car, where he retrieved a knife and sliced her before driving away down Blossom Street. She was taken to Mass. General Hospital in Boston, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“She does not deserve that, no one deserves that, hard worker like her,” the restaurant’s manager said.

The woman has since been released from the hospital and is said to be recovering.

Neighbors said they heard the woman screaming and called 911. One woman said she heard the waitress asking for help.

Residents in the area said they are on edge after the horrifying incident.

The restaurant does have cameras on the outside, but employees told 7News the cameras weren’t working at the time of the incident.

Police are reviewing additional surveillance video in the area, which shows the suspect driving away from the scene. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact police.

No arrests have been made.

