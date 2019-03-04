Police: Man slammed door on Wareham officer’s arm and leg, punched him in chest

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man is facing criminal charges after police say he violently assaulted a pair officers in an attempt to evade arrest on Monday.

Officers executing a warrant at a home in West Wareham around 12 p.m. were greeted by 28-year-old Robert Mahan, who refused to allow them inside, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Mahan allegedly slammed a door on one officer’s arm and leg when he was informed that he was under arrest. When the officer tried to push the door open, Mahan allegedly punched him in the chest, knocking his police radio off.

A second officer who later helped handcuff Mahan was kicked during the fracas, police said.

While being escorted to the cruiser, Mahan allegedly screamed expletives at the officers, who were having trouble controlling him as they trudged through the snow.

As a result of the outburst, police said officers were forced to secure Mahan’s legs with restraints.

Mahan is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

He was slated to be arraigned in Wareham District Court.

