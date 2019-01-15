NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man smashed a 3-year-old girl’s head on a concrete floor, fracturing her skull, because she said something rude to him.

New Britain police charged 24-year-old Frank Alezander Santiago with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. The child is the daughter of Santiago’s girlfriend.

He was ordered held on $750,000 bond at his arraignment Monday in New Britain.

Police say the child is expected to recover, although her injuries are serious.

Police say Santiago told interviewers he threw the girl to the ground Sunday because he felt she was being rude to him when he asked her to clean her room.

He told police he was schizophrenic and didn’t mean to harm the girl. His family refused comment outside court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)