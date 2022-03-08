MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he smashed several vehicles with a baseball bat and hurled Molotov cocktails at other vehicles during a destructive rampage in a neighborhood in New Hampshire.

Aladin Muminovic, 35, of Manchester, has been charged with three counts of use of a Molotov cocktail and criminal mischief, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man damaging cars with a baseball bat in the area of Granite and West streets in Manchester around 10:45 p.m. Monday spoke with witnesses who said they heard multiple loud bangs coming from the street and reviewed surveillance video that showed a bat-wielding man swinging at a parked vehicle, police said.

Police noted that officers were also called to the area of 415 Granite Street on Sunday evening for a report of a Molotov cocktail being thrown into a driveway.

Shards of glass, a bottle stopper, and a wick were located in the driveway and police say the items appeared consistent with a Molotov cocktail.

The person who called in the report also told police that two other Molotov cocktails were thrown at vehicles in their driveway last week.

Muminovic was taken into custody following an investigation.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)