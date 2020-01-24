Police: man smoking marijuana, carrying loaded gun arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who police say was driving under the influence of marijuana and carrying a loaded gun was arrested on Friday morning in Springfield.

A state trooper responding to a slow moving vehicle on East Columbus Avenue after 1 a.m. found Ivan Marrero, 35, driving in the middle of the roadway, straddling the line between lanes and swerving across the entire road, according to police.

During the traffic stop, police say “a large cloud of smoke and an overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana billowed out” of the vehicle, according to police.

As the trooper interviewed the driver, he consumed “two entire cheeseburgers and several handfuls of French fries” from McDonalds, police said.

After spotting a “hand-rolled blunt” that was still burning in the truck’s cup holder, the trooper conducted a field test and determined that Marrero was driving under the influence of marijuana, police said.

Marrero was arrested on $20,000 and was held at the Hampden County House of Correction until his arraignment on Friday, police said.

During the search of his vehicle a fully loaded handgun was found inside the glovebox of the vehicle, along with a tan powder believed to be heroin and 13 grams of a white substance believed to be crack cocaine, according to police.

Marrero also had over $2,000 in cash on him at the time of the arrest and did not have a license to carry, police said.

He was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of a firearm surrender order and unlawful possession of ammunition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)