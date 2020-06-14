Police: Man spat on, threatened to kill officers in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeless man is facing a slew of charges after police said he fought with officers and threatened to kill them in Dartmouth.

Officers performing a welfare check on State Road around 6:45 p.m. on Friday found a man laying in the grass by a Walgreens, officials said.

The man, Denis Alekseyevich Shelagin, 36, was homeless and appeared to be intoxicated, according to police.

He was told he would be placed in police custody based on his level of intoxication and began to spitting on officers and fighting with them, police said.

He allegedly threatened to kill the officers at the scene, officials said.

Shelagin was arrested and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for an evaluation, police said.

He is being charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and battery on an officer and four counts of threats to commit a crime.

No officers were injured at the scene.

