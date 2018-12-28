Police: Man speeding with child in car found with more than 500 grams of heroin, fentanyl in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man caught driving 30 mph over the speed limit with a child in the car was found with more than 500 grams of heroin and fentanyl in Auburn on Wednesday night, state police said.

Nelson Gonzalez, 51, of Providence, was stopped on the Mass Pike for allegedly traveling 95 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper determined that Gonzalez did not have a valid driver’s license and ordered his 2013 Nissan Altima be towed, according to state police.

An inventory of the vehicle allegedly uncovered about 544 grams of a substance believed to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and about 35 grams of a substance believed to be a mixture of fentanyl and lactose.

Gonzalez was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance, conspiracy to violate drug law, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.

He was also charged with child endangerment because state police say a child was in the car at the time of the stop.

Gonzalez was released on $50,000 pending his arraignment in Worcester District Court.

