Police: Boston Public Library worker jumped, Maced by ‘irate’ man waiting outside building

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 49-year-old man was arrested after police say he punched a Boston Public Library worker and sprayed him in the face with Mace during an altercation outside of the building on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported fight at 700 Boylston St. in Copley Square just before 9 p.m. spoke with a library worker who said he was jumped by William Zaniboni, of Boston, moments after he left work for the night, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim told officers that Zaniboni became “irate without cause” and began yelling at him in the library’s computer section. When the victim asked Zaniboni to leave the building, he allegedly indicated that he would be waiting outside for him.

A short while later, police say Zaniboni approached the victim, punched him in the face, and then sprayed him with a chemical believed to be Mace after they fell to the ground.

Zaniboni initially fled on Exeter Street but was arrested when he later returned to the scene.

Police say officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the spray bottle that was allegedly used in the fight.

Zaniboni is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

He is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

