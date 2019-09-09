Police: Man stabbed after car breaks down on NH street

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was stabbed in Manchester, New Hampshire, moments after his car broke down on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 94 South Jewett St. around 10 p.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim told officers that he was tending to his broken-down car when a silver vehicle pulled up.

After briefly speaking with someone inside, a passenger reportedly got out and stabbed the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene, leaving the victim injured the street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

An investigation is ongoing.

