BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being stabbed at the Stop & Shop in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

His condition was not immediately released. No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

