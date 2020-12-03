FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police say he stabbed a couple several times in Framingham on Wednesday.

Joao Deandrade, 39, of Framingham, allegedly approached and solicitated a woman in the area of Waverly and Hollis streets around 8:10 p.m., when the woman’s boyfriend took offense and punched him several times, according to Framingham police.

Deandrade, who had been inside a car, got out of the vehicle and chased both suspects before stabbing the woman multiple times and then her boyfriend, police said.

The couple ran into Old Station Wine and Spirits, where the fight reportedly continued.

The couple was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what charges Deandrade is facing.

No additional information was immediately available.

