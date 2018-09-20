Police: Man stabbed during apparent road rage incident in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Norton are investigating after a man was stabbed during an apparent road rage incident in a residential neighborhood Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Boutas Drive at Plain Street, according to the Norton Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to a Rhode Island hospital. The severity of his injuries was not immediately clear.

A second person who police say fled from the scene after the stabbing was arrested in Attleboro. They have not yet been identified.

A landscaper working in the area told 7News that the victim was gushing blood when he approached a group of workers and asked for help.

Authorities focused their investigation on a silver BMW sedan, which was roped off with crime tape, before towing it away.

Massachusetts State Police troopers have been called in to help canvass the neighborhood for evidence.

No additional details were available.

