Police: Man stabbed during dispute over barking dog in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized with a stab wound after an altercation in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday that was prompted by a dispute over a barking dog, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Wilson and Hanover streets about 8 p.m. learned that the stabbing was the result of an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a barking dog, according to the Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

