DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was stabbed during a fight at the Ashmont MBTA station in Dorchester Sunday morning, according to police.

The victim was stabbed in the shoulder and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the suspect as he was leaving the station.

No additional information has been released.

