Police: Man stabbed in leg, handcuffed to steering wheel during Walpole robbery

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an armed robbery where a man was allegedly stabbed in the leg and handcuffed to a car’s steering wheel in Walpole Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to Town Faire Tire on Route 1 Saturday evening for reports of an armed robbery allegedly found a man stabbed in the leg and handcuffed to the steering wheel of a car, police said.

A person wearing a mask allegedly robbed the man in the business’ parking lot before running off toward Union Street, according to police.

A K9 unit and a state police helicopter searched the area, which police eventually cleared.

No information on the victim’s condition was immediately available. Police are still investigating.

