Police: Man stabbed in Newton Star Market

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Police say a 20-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing in a Star Market supermarket in Newton.

According to police, the suspect stabbed an 80-year-old man inside the grocery store on Commonweath Avenue in Newton.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested outside the store.

The store has now been re-opened and the scene is clear.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)