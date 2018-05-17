Police: Man stabbed near Chelsea park walks to health clinic

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was stabbed Thursday morning near a park in Chelsea walked about 10 minutes to a nearby health clinic for treatment, police said.

Officers responding to the Mass. General Hospital clinic on Everett Ave. found a 21-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his shoulder blade.

The victim told police that two men had attacked him near Bosson Park.

Police are searching for the suspects.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)