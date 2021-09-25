CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside a Cambridge mall following a road rage incident Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing outside the Best Buy at the CambridgeSide Galleria at 7:30 p.m. found a 34-year-old man with stab wounds, police said. The man was taken to the hospital.

Police said the stabbing appeared to take place after a road rage incident and the suspect drove away with another man. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-349-3300.

