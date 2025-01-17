BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was stabbed outside of a school in Hyde Park Thursday night, according to police.

Investigators are currently on the scene outside of Boston Prep Charter School searching for clues.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

No one is in custody at this time, officials say.

