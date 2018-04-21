BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police confirm a man was stabbed outside the TD Garden Saturday night.

The stabbing happened around 7 p.m. in the area of 205 Portland Street.

The man was transported to a Boston hospital, according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident happened as people were headed to the TD Garden for Saturday night’s Bruins game.

Police have not made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)