Police: Man stabbed stranger outside 7-Eleven after drinking 2 bottles of wine

(WHDH) — A “very intoxicated” man allegedly stabbed one person outside of a 7-Eleven and chased another person around with a taser after drinking two bottles of wine, according to police.

Andrew Cubit, of Las Vegas, is facing charges including assault and battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder, an arrest report obtained by KTNV-TV indicates.

Cubit is said to have approached a man and woman outside of the 7-Eleven on April 16 and he asked the man, “What do you want?”

Cubit then reportedly walked away from the conversation, retrieved a taser-style baton from his car, and started chasing another random stranger around the parking lot.

When the individual ultimately escaped, Cubit began arguing with the first man and allegedly slashed him in the stomach and neck.

The couple was able to run into the store and call police.

Cubit reportedly admitted to chasing someone with a taser but old investigators that he had no recollection of the stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.

