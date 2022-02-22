NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — One man was fatally stabbed and a second man was injured during a fight Monday in Newport, police said Tuesday.

The initial 911 call about two men fighting in the area of Dudley Avenue came in to the fire department at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement.

Davide Semenza, 43, of Newport, was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds where he later died, police said.

The second man, also a city resident, was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, but he did not suffer stab wounds, police said. His name was not made public.

The stabbing came a week after a man was shot and killed outside a Newport social club.

