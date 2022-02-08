BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after being stabbed at Downtown Crossing station in Boston late Monday night, police said.

A verbal dispute between two men at the MBTA station turned physical, resulting in one of the men stabbing the other before fleeing the area around 10 p.m., according to transit police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where his condition has not been released.

No further information about the suspect was immediately available.

All southbound trains on the Orange Line bypassed Downtown Crossing due to the police activity on the platform, according to the MBTA.

Officials then closed that side of the station through the end of service.

Regular southbound service resumed Tuesday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)