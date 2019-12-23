Police: Man stabbed victim during brawl outside Norton bar

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norton man is facing criminal charges after police say he stabbed another man during a bar brawl early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at City Oasis on Pleasant Street around 1 a.m. found a large group of people in the parking lot and a man lying on the ground suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to the Norton Police Department.

The victim, 28-year-old Casey LeBlanc, of Attleboro, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

The suspect, 22-year-old Richard Fagerberg, was found to be in possession of a “boxcutter-type” knife, police said.

Fagerberg and LeBlanc were reportedly involved in a confrontation inside the bar that spilled out into the parking lot.

Fagerberg is charged with two counts of assault and battery, one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)