HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a pregnant woman in Hopkinton Friday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at a business on main street found a pregnant woman had suffered multiple stab wounds, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Harry David Martinez, 40, of Framingham, at the scene and determined both he and the woman worked at the business. Martinez was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Framingham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)