Police: Man stabs wife, turns himself in to police

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A woman was stabbed to death and her husband is in custody in a case of domestic violence, Connecticut police said Wednesday.

Eddie Torres, 37, of Bristol, is charged with murder and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court, police told The Bristol Press.

It could not be determined if he had an attorney.

Torres walked into the police department just after 9 p.m. Tuesday covered in blood and told police he had stabbed his wife, police said. At the same time, police received a 911 call from a neighbor reporting the stabbing.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford where she was pronounced dead. The 39-year-old woman’s name has not been made public.

The suspect and victim do not live at the address where the stabbing occurred, but were house sitting for a relative, police said.

It appears as though there was an argument and Torres stabbed the woman multiple times, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)