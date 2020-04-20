Police: Man steals energy drinks at knifepoint from 2 Fall River stores, crashes car into house

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swansea man is facing robbery charges after holding up two Fall River convenience stores, both times stealing energy drinks, and later crashing his car into a house, police said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at Season’s Corner Market on William S. Canning Boulevard on April 14 were told a man wearing a red mask brandished a knife and asked for money, police said. The 5-foot 10-inch man allegedly took cash, cigarettes and an energy drink before fleeing on foot.

Officers responding to another report of armed robbery at the Stop N’ Save on Robeson Street on April 16 were told a man wearing a blue sweatshirt and khaki pants took two energy drinks from the cooler and approached the counter to pay. After brandishing a knife and demanding cash, the man took the money and fled, according to police.

After investigation, police allegedly determined the same man, later identified as Jeffrey John Vizthum, 42, of Swansea, robbed both stores and issued a warrant for his arrest. Officers responding later to reports of a car crash into a house allegedly found Vizthum, the driver of the car, at the scene.

Vizthum was charged with armed robbery while masked, armed robbery, leaving the scene of property damage and a marked lanes violation.

